Atb Cap Markets Comments on Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Thursday, December 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$9.32 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.73 and a 1 year high of C$11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,997.06. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,183 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.82 per share, with a total value of C$99,997.06. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

