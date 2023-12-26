Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 186,251 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 186,251 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Visa by 5,907.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 217,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.52 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

