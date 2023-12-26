argenx SE Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.90). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($4.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX stock opened at $372.90 on Monday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.73. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 25.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in argenx by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in argenx by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

