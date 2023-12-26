Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APOG

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.