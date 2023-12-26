AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.92.

Get AON alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. AON has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AON will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after purchasing an additional 158,668 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after purchasing an additional 523,613 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.