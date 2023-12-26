Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 96.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

