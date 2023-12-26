Analyzing TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TH International and Wingstop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $1.49 billion 0.05 -$110.36 million ($0.76) -2.30 Wingstop $437.87 million 17.34 $52.95 million $2.30 112.25

Wingstop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Wingstop 0 12 8 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TH International and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Wingstop has a consensus target price of $206.32, indicating a potential downside of 20.09%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wingstop is more favorable than TH International.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -53.26% -1,859.11% -18.57% Wingstop 15.75% -18.20% 17.48%

Volatility and Risk

TH International has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Wingstop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wingstop beats TH International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

