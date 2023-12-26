Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Target Price at C$124.38

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$124.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TIH

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toromont Industries Price Performance

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total value of C$69,036.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,671 shares of company stock worth $1,194,069 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$115.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.34. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$96.20 and a twelve month high of C$117.13.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 6.0982814 EPS for the current year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.