Analysts Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target at $7.13

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

ERIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 131,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,136 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 301,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 66,467 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.63. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.24%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

