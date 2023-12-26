Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $17.73

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SLM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SLM

SLM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.86 on Friday. SLM has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $19.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,614,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 25.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,576 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 18.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SLM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.