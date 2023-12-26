Analysts Set Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Target Price at $25.33

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Revance Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after buying an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,352,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after buying an additional 1,153,615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after buying an additional 658,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after buying an additional 642,612 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.