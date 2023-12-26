Analysts Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) PT at $45.50

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

PAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAR Technology

Insider Transactions at PAR Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,114,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PAR opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.84. PAR Technology has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $46.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.