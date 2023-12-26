Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Price Target at $2,550.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,550.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $90.29 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
