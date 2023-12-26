Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

