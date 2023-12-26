Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $252.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.28. The company has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

