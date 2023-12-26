American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $215.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

