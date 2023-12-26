American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1,640.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.