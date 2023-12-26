ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 687,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.20% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBIO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of SBIO stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $33.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

