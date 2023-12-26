AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AlloVir from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

AlloVir Trading Down 67.0 %

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $0.77 on Friday. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in AlloVir by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AlloVir by 315.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in AlloVir in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

