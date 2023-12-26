Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 340.56% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

