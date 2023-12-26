Advocate Group LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $520.31 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $481.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $536.36 and a 200-day moving average of $508.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

