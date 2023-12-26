89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $32.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get 89bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 89bio

89bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.