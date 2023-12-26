8,192 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

