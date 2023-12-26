7,748 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,748 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 98,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,763,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TREX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

