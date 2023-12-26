6,672 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

PNW opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

