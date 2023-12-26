4,580 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

