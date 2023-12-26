4,314 Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 130.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LAZ opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAZ shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

