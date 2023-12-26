3,316 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,147,000 after buying an additional 115,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,226,000 after buying an additional 1,319,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

WRB stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

