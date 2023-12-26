2,896 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX
Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- The truth behind Enphase’s CEO buying stock lately
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.