2,896 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.