21,009 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT) Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after buying an additional 406,625 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 91,455 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JULT opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.55. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

