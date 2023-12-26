1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Sleep Number Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 million, a PE ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $472.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

