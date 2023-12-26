1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Strategic Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,660,000 after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,710,000 after buying an additional 377,911 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.