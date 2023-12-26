1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.