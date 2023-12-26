1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

