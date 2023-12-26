1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,385 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

