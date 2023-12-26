1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBND. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

UBND stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

