1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,953 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Ambev Trading Down 3.8 %

ABEV opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

