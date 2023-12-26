1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $408.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

