1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,961 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS SMB opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

