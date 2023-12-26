1900 Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

