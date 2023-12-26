1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
