1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VONE stock opened at $216.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $171.36 and a 52-week high of $217.16.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.9112 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

