1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

Shell stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.41. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

