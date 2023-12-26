15,000 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Buckle by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Buckle by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Buckle Price Performance

BKE opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk acquired 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

