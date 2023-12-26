1,192 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $376.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $382.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

