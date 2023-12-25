ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.03. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,753 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.