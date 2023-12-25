Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.7% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $291.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.66 and a 200 day moving average of $279.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.