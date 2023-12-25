Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $130.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

