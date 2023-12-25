XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.48.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $90.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in XPO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in XPO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of XPO by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.