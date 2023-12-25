XOMA’s (XOMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on XOMA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

XOMA Price Performance

XOMA opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. XOMA has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). XOMA had a negative net margin of 636.27% and a negative return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XOMA will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 252.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 306,944 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 393.5% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 253,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 20.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after buying an additional 191,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XOMA by 216.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 88.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

